ICE RESCUE

Wake for 11-year-old boy who drowned in icy pond in Forest Park, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

A wake will be held for the boy who fell through the ice in Queens.

Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
Mourners gathered at a wake Sunday for the young boy who died rescuing a friend who fell through the ice at a Queens pond.

11-year-old Anthony Perez pulled his friend from Strack Pond in Woodhaven last week, but fell in himself and drowned.

Perez's wake is being held at Walsh-Labella Funeral home in Glendale.

A resident also left a notebook at Strack Pond where mourners can leave messages.

Perez's funeral will be Monday at St. Pancras Church.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ice rescueWoodhavenQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE RESCUE
11-year-old boy dies saving friend who fell through ice
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from icy pond in Queens
Watch as crews rescue 4 teens trapped on icy lake
2 boys fall through frozen river ice in New Jersey
More ice rescue
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News