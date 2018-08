Mourners gathered at a wake Sunday for the young boy who died rescuing a friend who fell through the ice at a Queens pond.11-year-old Anthony Perez pulled his friend from Strack Pond in Woodhaven last week, but fell in himself and drowned.Perez's wake is being held at Walsh-Labella Funeral home in Glendale.A resident also left a notebook at Strack Pond where mourners can leave messages.Perez's funeral will be Monday at St. Pancras Church.----------