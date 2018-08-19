Wake held for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River

A wake will be held for the infant found dead in the East River.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The final goodbye begins Sunday for the family of a baby found dead in the East River.

A wake will be held for 7-month-old Mason Saldana from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

The infant's body was found by tourists on an embankment of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on August 5th.

His father, James Currie, was arrested in connection to his death after he fled to Thailand and was extradited back to the US.

A formal complaint filed in court said Currie texted the child's mother that she would never see her son again.

Mason's funeral will take place Monday.

