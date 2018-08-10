ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Police have arrested a college basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of Queens.
35-year-old Jamill Jones, an assistant coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, turned himself into police Thursday afternoon.
He was arraigned on third-degree assault charges..
Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida early Sunday morning on 29th Street in Long Island City.
Detectives say Szabo had just left a family wedding and was searching for his Uber driver outside a hotel, intoxicated and banging on cars before pounding on the window of Jones' SUV.
With that, prosecutors say Jones got out and knocked Szabo unconscious.
The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt impact injury of the head with brain injury. His death has been ruled a homicide.
His attorney expressed sympathy Thursday night. "The Jones family sends their deepest condolences and sympathies to the Szabo family," said defense attorney Allen Massena. "We won't be making any further comments."
Jones was released on his own recognizance and did not have to post bail. He is due back in court on October 2nd.
Szabo worked as a digital marketing executive. His sudden, senseless death has left his friends and co-workers stunned.
"Really nice guy, easy going, might go snorkeling all the time, and just a very very nice gentleman," said a friend, Alan Kalish.
Szabo was "super outgoing, friendly, and an incredibly smart businessman," his company, What If Media Group, said.
"He was always upbeat, positive, kind and caring," the company said in a Facebook post. "He was fun to be with, interesting, and always interested. He was a really good person."
Szabo, who lived in Boca Raton with his brother, always had a bright smile and shared a love of fishing, cooking and family, the company said.
"His beautiful spirit and his love of life will remain with us," the company said. "We are going to miss him dearly."
In a statement, Wake Forest said it would comment further once it gathers more information.
Jones, a Philadelphia native, joined the Demon Deacons staff in May 2017 after coaching at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast and playing at Arkansas Tech and North Platte Community College in Nebraska.
Head coach Danny Manning said at the time that Jones was a "well-respected bright mind" in the coaching world and brought "new blood" and "new perspectives" to Wake Forest.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
