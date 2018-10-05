MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Family and friends gathered on Friday to honor the life of a Boy Scout killed by a suspected drunk driver on Long Island.
Fellow Boy Scouts were among the mourners who attended the wake for 12-year-old Andrew McMorris.
McMorris was walking with his fellow scouts on September 30 along a road in Manorville when police say 59-year-old Thomas Murphy plowed into them.
Andrew's family is remembering him as a talented, active child who had a passion for aviation.
The funeral will be held on Saturday.
