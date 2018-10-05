Wake held on Long Island for Boy Scout killed by suspected drunk driver

A wake was held for a Boy Scout who was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Family and friends gathered on Friday to honor the life of a Boy Scout killed by a suspected drunk driver on Long Island.

Fellow Boy Scouts were among the mourners who attended the wake for 12-year-old Andrew McMorris.

McMorris was walking with his fellow scouts on September 30 along a road in Manorville when police say 59-year-old Thomas Murphy plowed into them.

Andrew's family is remembering him as a talented, active child who had a passion for aviation.

The funeral will be held on Saturday.

