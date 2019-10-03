Wake to be held Thursday for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty

A wake will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, located at 117 Maple Avenue East in Monroe.
His funeral will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, located at 26 Still Road in Monroe.
More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the services, prompting the Monroe-Woodbury Central School district to close schools Friday.
Officer Mulkeen was a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of M-W alumnus NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen," Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends, especially his mother, Camille, who served on the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Board Education. The entire Monroe-Woodbury community mourns the senseless death of this young man who selflessly dedicated his life to the service and protection of others."
The NYPD announced Monday that Mulkeen was struck by friendly fire.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Mulkeen was hit twice by police bullets while wrestling with an armed man during the confrontation near the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.
The suspect, identified as Antonio Williams, of Binghamton, has various prior arrests according to police and was also killed.
"There is absolutely no worse moment on our job than this," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City's toughest streets has tragically lost his life."
UPDATE: @NYPDChiefofDept provides an update on the police involved shooting in the Bronx early this morning. pic.twitter.com/c5iLYw7umM— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019
O'Neill said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years and was appointed on January 9, 2013. He lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx at the 44 Precinct.
NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, a 33-yr-old Bronx cop, was killed about 12:30 am while doing the courageous work NYers needed him to do. He served for nearly 7 years. There is no worse a moment in our profession than this. Pls keep Brian’s family & colleagues in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/X1ucOusI77— Commissioner O’Neill (@NYPDONeill) September 29, 2019
As the investigation continues into the officer's death, the NYPD released video from Thursday night of a shootout in the Edenwald Houses, two nights before Mulkeen was killed.
Increased tensions between rival gang factions in the city run housing complex, mostly over sales of $5 marijuana bags, led to the gunfire depicted in the video released by the NYPD. Up to 30 shots were fired just before 7:45 p.m. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the NYPD is looking for nine suspects.
The next night, the Bronx anti-crime task force was sent in to find the guns, and Mulkeen caught a 27-year-old man carrying a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber revolver. The suspect was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana.
