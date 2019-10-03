Wake to be held Thursday for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty

By Eyewitness News
EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- Mourners will gather Thursday to say goodbye to NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday.

A wake will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, located at 117 Maple Avenue East in Monroe.

His funeral will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, located at 26 Still Road in Monroe.

More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the services, prompting the Monroe-Woodbury Central School district to close schools Friday.

Officer Mulkeen was a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of M-W alumnus NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen," Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends, especially his mother, Camille, who served on the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Board Education. The entire Monroe-Woodbury community mourns the senseless death of this young man who selflessly dedicated his life to the service and protection of others."

The NYPD announced Monday that Mulkeen was struck by friendly fire.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Mulkeen was hit twice by police bullets while wrestling with an armed man during the confrontation near the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.

Related: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?

The suspect, identified as Antonio Williams, of Binghamton, has various prior arrests according to police and was also killed.

"There is absolutely no worse moment on our job than this," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City's toughest streets has tragically lost his life."

O'Neill said Mulkeen had served for nearly seven years and was appointed on January 9, 2013. He lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx at the 44 Precinct.

As the investigation continues into the officer's death, the NYPD released video from Thursday night of a shootout in the Edenwald Houses, two nights before Mulkeen was killed.

Increased tensions between rival gang factions in the city run housing complex, mostly over sales of $5 marijuana bags, led to the gunfire depicted in the video released by the NYPD. Up to 30 shots were fired just before 7:45 p.m. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the NYPD is looking for nine suspects.

The next night, the Bronx anti-crime task force was sent in to find the guns, and Mulkeen caught a 27-year-old man carrying a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber revolver. The suspect was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edenwaldnew york citybronxpolice officer killedpolice shootingshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st victims ID'd after 7 killed in WWII plane crash at CT airport
Man found fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment
14th Street Busway opens with hopes of speedier travel
Moose gets stuck in swimming pool in New Hampshire
AccuWeather: Colder and wet
Woman attacked, synagogue vandalized in 2 separate hate crimes
New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee buys 1970 NBA Finals net, Red Holzman trophy
Show More
2 men wanted in Brooklyn home invasion stole man's PIN number
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Video: Trio steals $4K of merchandise from Victoria's Secret
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
More TOP STORIES News