Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality

By Yukare Nakayama
ROSELLE,Ill -- Braxton Mayes has been walking three hours each way to work and back after his car broke down. Each morning he leaves at 4 a.m.

"It's just one of those things," Mayes said. "You gotta do what you gotta do."

The 20-year-old walks about 12 miles each way between the west suburban towns of Montgomery and Batavia, which is about a marathon each day.

One day, Chicago radio personality Ray Stevens saw Mayes walking. That's when he stopped to offer a ride and discovered the backstory.

Stevens decided to help Mayes by creating a social media campaign to help raise funds to fix Mayes's car. In days, Stevens raised more than $4,000.

"It brought me to tears," Mayes said. "I didn't know when I would come up with the money to fix it or how many times I would have to walk."

Mayes said he expects the repairs to his car to be completed soon. His employer apparently didn't know he was walking and will now provide him a ride.
