Wall collapse at construction site in Manhattan causing traffic delays

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A large section of the wall of a building at a construction site in Manhattan has collapsed. No injuries, but the incident is impacting traffic.

The above location is a vacant five-story mixed residential and commercial building at 211 East 34th Street.


NYC Department of Buildings has been notified.

Expect traffic delays in the area of East 34th Street and 3rd Avenue because of FDNY activity in the area. Consider alternate routes


