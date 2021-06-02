Wall collapses at apartment building in Wiliamsburg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10727008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The seven shooting incidents have left NYPD investigators with their hands full.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The facade of a wall collapsed in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, sending bricks crashing onto the street.It happened Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the unit block of South 3rd Street.There were no immediate reports of injuries.The building has been evacuated as a precaution.The buildings department was en route to the scene to determine the extent of damage and what caused the collapse.----------