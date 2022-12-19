Customer's viral TikTok leads to gift of lifetime for 82-year-old Walmart greeter

The holidays are a time for giving and one Arizona woman is feeling the love thanks to a thoughtful customer and the Internet.

ARIZONA -- The holidays are a time for giving and one Arizona woman is feeling the love thanks to a thoughtful customer and the Internet.

Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why Carmen was still working at 82-years-old.

So that customer offered Carmen some help.

When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are a fact Carmen knows all too well.

"I don't feel like I'm 82," Carmen said. "My life has been up and down up and down. They say these are the golden years. What's golden about them?"

When Carmen moved to Arizona in 2004, she thought her working days were behind her.

"Well, I was an emergency room a few times," Carmen said. "I ran out of money.

She went back to work and at 82, holding her cane, leaning against a cart to provide some relief.

But the stress never took Carmen's smile away.

"Life is too short to be unhappy," Carmen said.

She greets customers at Walmart, sharing that smile.

"When I saw her and I walked in the door, my heart was just like cracked open," Liz Rizzo said.

On Monday, Liz went grocery shopping, becoming one of the many recipients of Carmen's smile.

Liz, a stranger, couldn't help but wonder why she was working. She didn't know it at the time. Carmen had $50 in her bank account.

The two talked a little and that's when Liz decided to share Carmen's story on TikTok.

She set up a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 goal. Too good to be true she thought, but might as well try.

Then the 90 second video went viral sending thousands of viewers to donate.

As of noon this Monday the page has raised over $120K for Carmen.

"My life is going to change so much," Carmen said. It's a miracle. I can't ever thank you enough."

Too good to be true.

"This will be the golden years for me," Carmen said with a smile.

Not this time.

While Carmen says she could retire, she loves her job at Walmart and does not plan on quitting but may cut back on her hours.

She also hopes to buy a home and live close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.