Disney World

Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add animatronic Biden

By 6abc Digital Staff
ORLANDO, Florida -- History buffs may want to delay plans to go to Walt Disney World.

The park has closed its Hall of Presidents attraction in Orlando's Magic Kingdom.

The closure is only temporary.

It's so technicians can add an animatronic version of President Joe Biden.

This is far from the first time the Hall of Presidents has been updated.

The Hall is an original attraction which has been part of Disney World since the park opened in 1971.

Biden is enjoying a relatively speedy inclusion to the Hall.

Disney was overhauling the attraction with new technology at the same time former President Donald Trump was inaugurated, which made his animatronic delayed almost a year.

There's no estimate of when work will be finished and Biden will take his place in Disney history.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridapresidential inaugurationtheme parkentertainmentjoe bidenu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney World theme parks put up holiday decorations
COVID Updates: Concern grows over increase of cases in NYC, NJ
COVID Updates: NY logs more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases
COVID Updates: NY residents alerted to potential COVID-19 exposures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo visits NYCHA COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
$1 billion grand prize winner confirmed in Mega Millions jackpot
2nd dose of Moderna vaccine to be administered in NJ
AccuWeather: Bitter cold
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Show More
Could we get snow next week?
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
NYU grad creates "Bernie sits anywhere" meme site
Union workers, NYC supermarket reach tentative contract agreement
Former Mets manager Davey Johnson hospitalized with COVID
More TOP STORIES News