Families demanding justice for Long Island man shot dead in front of home by police

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The families and victims of alleged excessive force by an officer on Long Island are demanding justice.An attorney for Walter Kellogg's family says they support the Suffolk County District Attorney's decision to bring his case before a grand jury.Kellogg, 57, was shot six times in front of his home by officer Frank Santanello in 2018.He died from his injuries.Santanello is accused of other incidents involving excessive force, including one with Jessica Roger in 2012.----------