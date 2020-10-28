Walter Wallace Jr. protests erupt in violence in Brooklyn; NYPD reports 30 arrests

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn Tuesday night, resulting in more than two dozen arrests, a police officer hurt and multiple police vehicles damaged.

The protests were sparked by the death of Wallace Jr., a Black man shot and killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday.

Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.



The protests in Downtown Brooklyn quickly turned violent, as protesters broke the windows of businesses, mostly stores and banks, and started small fires in garbage cans.

At least nine NYPD vehicles were damaged, mostly with broken windows and graffiti.

One officer was treated for an arm and leg injury after a car sped off from a group of officers on Atlantic Avenue near Boerum Place.
The Brooklyn violence unfolded as protests, looting and vandalism in Philadelphia continued for a second night, resulting in dozens of arrests.

