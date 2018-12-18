Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in New Jersey town

ORADELL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials in one New Jersey town are urging people to check their personal bank accounts for any unusual activity after a suspect or suspects broke into several mailboxes.

The warning especially applies to anyone who may have mailed money over the past weekend.

Authorities say outside mailboxes were broken into at the Oradell Post Office Sunday night.

They say many pieces of mail were opened and a lot of checks were stolen.

Only some mail was recovered, including a number of holiday cards.

US Postal Police are investigating the incident.

