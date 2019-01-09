The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is warning people to be on the lookout for credit card skimming devices after several were discovered at local gas pumps.Officials say the devices were discovered at gas stations in the towns of Philipstown and Southeast.The sheriff's department says people can spot skimming devices by looking for signs of damage and pulling and twisting on the card reader itself because these devices will pull loose in most cases.Customers are also advised to monitor their credit and debit cards for any suspicious activity and report any unauthorized use of their cards to authorities.----------