Warning issued over sale of illegal substances pressed to look like prescription pills

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities on Long Island issues an urgent public safety announcement on Sunday, warning residents about the sale of illicit substances pressed to look like prescription pills.It includes an emerging trend of methamphetamine pressed into pills and marketed as Adderall.Also observed over the past several years is fentanyl pressed and marketed as pills like oxycodone.Suffolk County Attorney Timothy Sini says the alarming trend is putting users' lives at risk. He released a statement saying,Three alleged drug dealers peddling these types of pills were arrested in the last four days. Authorities say they will prosecute anyone selling the pills to the fullest extent of the law - including homicide charges if the pills lead to a fatal overdose.----------