A Hope Mills man has been arrested and charged after police say he tried to kill his wife with ant poison.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged after police say he tried to kill his wife with ant poison.

Authorities said Eugene Richard Pittman, 52, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Pittman's wife noticed a funny taste in her meal. The woman said she woke up later to find that her hands and mouth were duct-taped and her husband was holding her nose shut.

She said he told her she had two choices: that she could leave or she could die.

Police said Pittman willfully and feloniously "attempted to murder his wife by poisoning her food with Terro ant poison."

