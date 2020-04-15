2020 presidential election

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government-and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," the senator from Massachusetts tweeted.



This comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden, a close friend from their two terms in the White House, when Biden served as vice president. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday

Before Wednesday, Warren was the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hadn't yet backed Biden.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News