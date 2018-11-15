MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WABC) --Officials in New Jersey say they will make a major announcement Thursday in the ongoing legal saga over a GoFundMe account that purportedly started after a homeless man's good deed went viral.
Prosecutor Scott Coffina, of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement, but published reports say that the couple and the homeless man are accused of making up the whole story to scam the public out of what ended up being more than $400,000.
Late last year, Mark D'Amico and his girlfriend Kate McClure started the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt, who they said spent his last $20 to buy gas for McClure after she was stranded along I-95 in Philadelphia.
It quickly went viral and the money poured in, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars. The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but it soon turned into a dispute over the money.
Bobbitt publicly accused the couple of dipping into the funds, and a court battle ensued.
The Bordentown couple denied the claims, claiming they were wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they feared he would buy drugs. Bobbitt sued the couple over alleged mismanagement of the funds, claiming they had complete control over his money and had used thousands of it to go on lavish trips, shopping sprees and gambling.
The total amount available would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and he claimed the couple spent with the rest.
The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000, and D'Amico had said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks last year on drugs, as well as paying for overdue legal bills and sending money to family. Bobbitt's attorney had said Bobbitt was entering a residential program for drug treatment.
The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the cash and parked it on land McClure's family owns in New Jersey. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D'Amico told him in June he had to leave.
Sister station WPVI in Philadelphia began following McClure and D'Amico's spending habits online beginning late last year, after receiving an anonymous tip they were allegedly spending the GoFundMe money. In just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Las Vegas, helicopter rides, trips to New York with front row tickets to a Broadway show and shopping excursions.
How they paid for the items and trips is unclear. McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey who makes $43,000 per year. D'Amico is a carpenter.
A search warrant was executed at McClure and D'Amico's home, and judge ordered the pair to appear in court. They were eventually ordered to turn over all remaining funds, but a deadline passed without that happening.
A civil case was put on hold after the company promised to make good on any missing funds. However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over and that the criminal investigation would continue.
