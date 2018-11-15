Prosecutor to make announcement in Johnny Bobbitt 'GoFundMe case' - Was it made up?

EMBED </>More Videos

A big announcement is expected by the prosecutor in the case Thursday.

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey (WABC) --
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has said it will announce new developments in the 'GoFundMe' case Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement. Published reports however say that the couple and the homeless man are accused of making up the whole story.

Last year, a New Jersey couple started the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt who spent his last $20 to buy gas for the woman after she was stranded along I-95.

However, Bobbitt says the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter.
EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.

EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico, and a judge ordered the pair to appear in court.
EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



A civil case involving funds raised for a homeless man through the website GoFundMe.com was put on hold after the company promised to make good on any missing funds.

However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over as the criminal investigation would continue.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsAction News Investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total inches higher, early dismissals
Man slashed in face aboard 2 train in Downtown Brooklyn
After 2 thefts, Standard Hotel guests warned to lock rooms
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi's killing
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
Show More
Avenatti denies accusations of domestic violence
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
More News