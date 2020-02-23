Man sprayed in face with chemicals during Manhattan robbery

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who sprayed a man in the face with an unknown chemical during a robbery.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 6 inside a building on West 184th Street.

The 59-year-old victim entered the building after walking home from work when the unidentified man sprayed him in the face and demanded money.

Authorities say the victim resisted and a struggle ensued.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction with $5.

The victim suffered irritation to his hands and face and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york citychemicalsrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News