6 wanted in attack, robbery of man in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group who attacked and robbed a man in Upper Manhattan.It happened last Monday at 10:45 p.m. at West 218th Street and Indian Road in Washington Heights.Police say the six men approached the 25-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the ground, and robbed him.They got away with his cellphone and wallet.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------