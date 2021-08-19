localish

Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the United States!

EMBED <>More Videos

Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the U.S.

King of Prussia, Pa -- In the tower at Washington Memorial Chapel is an instrument called a carillon, it's like a piano but controls the chapel's bells.

There are only 175 carillons in the United States.



112 steps lead you up to the tower where the instrument is kept. Every Wednesday night during July and August, the Washington Memorial Chapel has free concerts where carillonneurs from all over the world come and play.

.
Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the U.S.
Japanese gift shop saved thanks to small business fund
Take a bite out of these ooey gooey cookie pies
Chicago teen owner of thriving family business
TOP STORIES
Dramatic video shows NYPD officer jump onto tracks to save man's life
Sunset Park brownstones, office experiencing significant flooding
Tropical Storm Henri expected to become hurricane affecting Northeast
AccuWeather: Warm, humid, and watching Henri
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Suspicious package cleared near TKTS in Times Square
What you can do to help stop the invasive spotted lanternfly
Show More
Arrests after fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths on Long Island
Lamont faces pushback over school mask mandate
2 dead in crash involving cement truck on I-287
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
Demonstrators demand Hochul extend eviction moratorium
More TOP STORIES News