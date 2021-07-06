Watch: 2 men on lime green scooter fire gun at East Harlem crowd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10854633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says a woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who shot at a crowd in East Harlem while riding on a lime green electric scooter.Surveillance video shows the suspects drive by on the scooter before the passenger took out a gun and opened fire, forcing people to run for cover.It happened on Sunday, June 13 at 3:35 p.m. on 2nd Avenue between 115th and 116th streets.Fortunately, no one was injured.They fled north on southbound 2nd Avenue and then east on East 116th Street.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------