Police detective in Australia stops news conference to tackle suspect

By Eyewitness News
MAROOCHYDORE, Australia (WABC) -- There were some dramatic moments at a police news conference in Australia, where a detective suddenly sprang into action.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was speaking outside a courthouse when shouting drew his attention to a man being chased behind him.

He stopped speaking in mid-sentence and launched himself toward the man, knocking him to the ground.

The man was being chased for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a teenage girl.

The detective is a former rugby player and clearly was able to put those skills to work.

