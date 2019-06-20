Police detective in Australia stops news conference to tackle suspect

MAROOCHYDORE, Australia (WABC) -- There were some dramatic moments at a police news conference in Australia, where a detective suddenly sprang into action.
Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was speaking outside a courthouse when shouting drew his attention to a man being chased behind him.
He stopped speaking in mid-sentence and launched himself toward the man, knocking him to the ground.
The man was being chased for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a teenage girl.
The detective is a former rugby player and clearly was able to put those skills to work.
