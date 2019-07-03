WATCH: Firefighters rescue construction worker dangling 17 stories above ground

Stunning and dramatic video from China shows the moment when a construction worker found himself dangling 17 floors above the ground when his safety harness broke.

He was painting the side of the building when near disaster struck.

Firefighters swooped in, and one of them was able to attach another safety harness to the worker.

Instead of lifting the worker to safety, he had to climb up himself to the roof to save the man.

The worker had been dangling for at least 10 minutes before the fireman arrived so he was emotionally if not physically exhausted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuecaught on videou.s. & worldchina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for man who attempted to abduct girl on Long Island
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
Pregnant woman found dead 3 days before her due date
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
Out-of-control cab careens into Urban Outfitters in Manhattan
New Jersey confirms its earliest ever West Nile Virus case
Show More
14-year-old boy put on wrong international flight at Newark
14-year-old girl, 9-year-old brother missing in Newark
Man livestreams firing gun to impress girlfriend, gets arrested
AccuWeather: Warm and humid with some spotty storms
Video shows man wanted in connection with NYC sex assault
More TOP STORIES News