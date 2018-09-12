September 11, 2018: Watch full 9/11 ceremony, reading of the names

New York --
It is a somber day filled with tears and tributes as New York City and millions across the country mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. There were moments of silence, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims, after a year when two attacks demonstrated the enduring threat of terrorism in the nation's biggest city.

Eyewitness News Coverage: Pre-ceremony

Last Names: A through Bantis

Last Names: Baptiste through Cody

Last Names: Carlone through DeBlaise, Jr.

Last Names: Decola through Flecha

Last Names: Fletcher through Hagis

Last Names: Hale through Jenkins

Last Names: Jenkins, Jr. through Lawson

Last Names: : Layciak through McCarthy

Last Names: : McCarthy through Ngo

Last Names: Nguyen through Puttur

Last Names: : Pyckon through Salvio

Last Names: : Salvo, Jr. thorugh Theodoridis

Last Names: : Theurkauf, Jr. thorugh White

Last Names: : White through Zukelman and Ceremony ending
