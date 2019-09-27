WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying, creates gaping hole in Bronx street

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A small underground blast blew through an intersection in the Bronx, creating a huge gaping hole in the middle of the street. Crews are continuing their repair work Friday.A private contractor was pressurizing an abandoned natural gas line with air and nitrogen when the line ruptured, sending a shower of debris into the street near East Clarke Place and Walton Avenue in Highbridge just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.Surveillance video shows the moment the ground erupted and nearly flipped a car on its side.Video from the scene shows cars covered in dirt and mud. A chunk of asphalt blew out the back window of one car. Locals said they heard a loud boom that shook the entire neighborhood.Two people were treated for minor injuries."First we heard a tremor. Then, a hissing sound. So we started to walk to the corner and the whole ground opened up, like someone was going to come out of it," said Jesus Melendez, an Eyewitness. "Then all of a sudden, the manhole cover popped up and then the ground opened up. And then it was like a volcano of like dirt and rocks."All surrounding buildings have been tested for gas with negative readings. No one has been evacuated.Officials said residents should expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area.----------