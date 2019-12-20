Prosecutors to announce MS-13 'rendered inoperable' in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police, prosecutors and federal agencies on Long Island are set to announce Friday that they've rendered MS-13 inoperable in Suffolk County, where the violent street gang had tried to establish an East Coast base.Authorities planned to announce charges against 100 alleged MS-13 gang members and associates in what authorities described as the largest takedown of MS-13 in New York state history.The two-year investigation has thwarted seven alleged murder plots, prosecutors said.Originally founded in Southern California by gang members from El Salvador, MS-13, known in Spanish as La Mara Salvatrucha, has been accused in recent years of brutal murders and assaults on eastern Long Island, including the 2016 killings of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens that drew the attention of President Donald Trump."They kidnap, they extort, they rape and they rob. They prey on children, they shouldn't be here," Trump said when he visited Suffolk County in July 2017. "It's time for every member of M-S-13 to be in fear. Look over their shoulder. Look in their rear view mirror, because ICE and its partners are comin' hard, and we're comin' strong."Authorities also planned to reveal how they learned MS-13 was trying to replenish its depleted ranks by asking gang members in other states to come to Suffolk County.----------