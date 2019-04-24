WATCH LIVE: Crystal Lake police, FBI update after body of missing boy AJ Freund found

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5268284" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of missing Crystal Lake 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund is inside the Crystal Lake police station, sources told ABC7 Wednesday morning.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- The body of missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund was found Wednesday, McHenry County Board President Jack D. Franks told the ABC7 I-Team.A law enforcement official said the body was found in Woodstock. Authorities were seen searching a rural area off Dean Street and 176th Street in Woodstock.Crystal Lake police and the FBI were expected to give an update at 1 p.m., but the press conference had not begun as of 1:45 p.m.Police have spoken with neighbors in the area to check if they had seen anything suspicious."It's still kind of really unbelievable," said neighbor Patrick DeFrancisco. "When it happens to a child, it kind of hits home and it gets you right at the heart."Police were seen removing items from boy's home in Crystal Lake. The items included a small mattress and a shovel and were brought to the Crystal Lake police station.Meanwhile, sources told ABC7 the boy's mother was inside police station for several hours. Joann Cunningham's attorney was seen leaving the police station and had no comment. The McHenry County state's attorney was also seen leaving the police station and said new information would be released Wednesday.Crystal Lake police said that they will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m.. Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since his family said he was last seen last Wednesday night.On Tuesday, Crystal Lake police said officers have been called to the home 17 times since the child was born five years ago. The Crystal Lake Police Department released reports detailing what they call "unacceptable" living conditions along with alleged drug abuse and concerns the Department of Children and Family Services had for the children's welfare.DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year.Police also released the family's first 911 call that sent local, state and federal authorities on a massive search for AJ Freund.: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?": "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed.""Do you know where he might have went?""No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats.""I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."