WATCH LIVE: Family 13-year-old killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting gives special tribute

Alexa Ramirez was friends with the victim. She brought sympathy today and a gift. Describes #KeylaSalazar as sweet and kind. Cannot imagine what her family is going through. #avc7now #Gilroyshooting #GilroyGarlicFestival pic.twitter.com/oFAcCcIT3g — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 30, 2019

Family of #KeylaSalazar has issued a statement. "She was kind and open hearted and treated everyone really well." This family delivered food and left without comment. #abc7now #Gilroyshooting pic.twitter.com/N7lOWASszm — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 30, 2019

GILROY, Calif. -- Thirteen-year-old Keyla Salazar died in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting while helping an elderly person escape. Friends and family gathered Tuesday in San Jose to honor her.They describe Keyla as "kind and open-hearted," and say she "treated everyone well."Alexa Ramirez was a friend of Keyla's. She also says she was "sweet and kind."According to a statement from her family, Keyla was loved at school by both staff and students. She loved Pokemon Go, and adored her pet Guinea pig and Chihuahua named Lucky.She had dreams of growing up to be an animation artist.Keyla's family will hold a a special tribute Tuesday night at Ace Empower Academy, the school from which she just graduated.Friends say Keyla's stepfather was also shot and remains in the hospital.