Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

WATCH LIVE: FBI opening domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A law enforcement official says that the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the attack at the Gilroy Garlic festival that killed three people.

New details are expected to be released about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. Gilroy police and FBI agents are scheduled to provide an update on last Sunday's shooting at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Dramatic 911 calls show panic in moments after Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Officials say they are still collecting evidence from the scene. Police have had difficulty finding all the bullets while combing through acres of land.

MORE: Everything we know about 3 victims killed in Gilroy shooting

Three people died and at least 16 others were injured.

See more stories on the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning in parts of NJ
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens fire
NY lawmakers come together to call for action after mass shootings
Show More
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in NY
Sentencing delayed in deadly Valentine's Day crash on LI
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
Bus company defends driver accused of locking up passenger
More TOP STORIES News