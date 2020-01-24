WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

HOUSTON, Texas -- A massive explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood and the blast was felt all across the region Friday morning.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated in the 4500 block of Gessner Rd.

It's not clear what exactly happened but fire and a large debris pile can be seen in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood.



Entire structures were destroyed in the blast. Broken windows, doors, and garage doors were reported across a wide area near the blast. Witnesses reported seeing two people walking out of the debris field that were injured. Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News the two are expected to recover. It wasn't clear how many other people may be injured.

WATCH: Moment of explosion caught on video at Watson Grinding in NW Houston
Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the apparent blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

EMBED More News Videos

Police have shut down a number of streets in the 'hot zone' right around the blast in northwest Houston.



The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

What we know about propylene
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about the dangers of the smoke from the plant explosion in NW Houston.



The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.

Spring Branch ISD will remain open for the day, but will keep students inside due to air quality concerns, according to a statement from school district officials.



TRAFFIC: List of streets to avoid after massive explosion

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 hurt in massive 5-alarm Chinatown fire
Elderly man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn, woman in custody
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to tri-state area
Why didn't accusers abandon Weinstein? Expert to weigh in
Chelsea bomber set to be sentenced for shootout with NJ police
Show More
Coalition of states sue over rules governing 3D-printed guns
Man shot, bystander injured during dispute in the Bronx
1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street
Man wanted for scamming elderly out of more than $100,000
3 animals get new lease on life after Verrazzano Bridge crash
More TOP STORIES News