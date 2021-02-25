NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan to retire

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the police department's highest ranking uniformed officer, is retiring.

Monahan's departure is expected to be announced by the end of the week, and could spur another shakeup of top department officials.

Dermot Shea is staying on as police commissioner.

RELATED: In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
EMBED More News Videos

In an emotional display of support, one of New York City's top cops took a knee with protesters at Washington Square Park.



Monahan is expected to stay involved in policing in an advisory role.

He joined the NYPD in 1982 and was named Chief of Department in January 2018.

Monahan spearheaded the department's neighborhood coordination officer program, but recently came under fire for his treatment of protesters last summer.

At one point, he took a knee with protesters to indicate the NYPD's solidarity.

ALSO READ | NYPD Chief Monahan among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the chaos that broke out between protesting groups in Lower Manhattan.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattannew york citymanhattanbill de blasioprotestnypd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Cemetery worker killed when grave collapses on Long Island
2 teens dead, 2 others hospitalized in Saw Mill River Parkway crash
NYC Pride announces theme for 2021
Dog stabbed, allegedly by another pet owner, in NYC park
78-year-old woman killed with machete in Queens home
NYC no longer 'anarchist jurisdiction' after Biden revokes order
Show More
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
Reps. Newman, Taylor Greene spar over Equality Act outside offices
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 ways kids become seriously ill from COVID
New NYC COVID variant sparks concern
More TOP STORIES News