WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting; 1 suspect in custody

GILROY, Calif. -- At least three people are dead and 12 people were injured after a shooting at the Garlic Festival Sunday evening in Gilroy, sources say.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m., according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Gilroy City Councilmember Dion Bracco confirmed three people were killed and 12 people were hurt, and said it was unknown if there are any suspects outstanding.

Law enforcement sources say a 3-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.

The conditions of the hospitalized victims injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Fair range from fair to critical, a hospital spokeswoman said

In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."

Gilroy PD released a witness and family reunification line and asked the public to call 408-846-0583 if they saw anything.



Additionally, the ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a statement on Twitter, saying the shooting was "nothing short of horrific."



President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to be "be careful and safe!"


Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."
EMBED More News Videos

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.


Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.



The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroygilroy garlic festival shootingshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
More TOP STORIES News