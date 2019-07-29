Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say three victims and one suspect are dead after multiple people were shot at the Garlic Festival Sunday evening in Gilroy, police say.

The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m., according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Police say three victims died and 15 people were hurt in the shooting.

Law enforcement sources say a 3-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.

The conditions of the hospitalized victims injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Fair range from fair to critical, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Police said the shooting took place on north side of the festival. Officers were in the area and engaged with with the suspect who had a rifle.

The suspect was shot and killed.

Officials said the suspect got inside the event though the creek and used an unknown tool to cut into the fence.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."

Gilroy PD released a witness and family reunification line and asked the public to call 408-846-0583 if they saw anything.



Additionally, the ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a statement on Twitter, saying the shooting was "nothing short of horrific."



President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to be "be careful and safe!"


Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."
EMBED More News Videos

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.


Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.



The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Officials said this is an active investigation and multiple agencies are assisting.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroygun violencegilroy garlic festival shootingshooting
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
Band says gunshots rang out when they were on stage at Gilroy festival
Witness describes seeing man with firearm at Gilroy festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
More TOP STORIES News