Watch man run off with $200,000 stolen from armored truck in Bronx

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed an armored truck in the Bronx.Video shows the suspect running off, his arms filled with bags containing $200,000.It happened Wednesday afternoon on East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.The man pushed the armored car worker, who was unloading cash from the truck, before taking off with the bags.The man is described as 5'8" tall, approximately 160lbs, wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a black mask.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------