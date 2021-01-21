Watch man run off with $200,000 stolen from armored truck in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed an armored truck in the Bronx.

Video shows the suspect running off, his arms filled with bags containing $200,000.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse section.

The man pushed the armored car worker, who was unloading cash from the truck, before taking off with the bags.

The man is described as 5'8" tall, approximately 160lbs, wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Man dies after becoming trapped in burning Queens home

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citytheftrobberyarmored car heistsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Aldi, Trader Joe's and others will pay workers to get a vaccine
1 winner for $731 million Powerball jackpot
Terrifying video shows woman shoved into moving subway train
Man dies after becoming trapped in burning home
Fmr. Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton honor Biden in video
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Show More
Some vaccination sites in NYC shut down due to lack of COVID vaccine
Plans for new Port Authority Bus Terminal set to be revealed
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
COVID Live Updates: Amazon offers vaccine delivery help, Fauci addresses WHO
More TOP STORIES News