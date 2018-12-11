Watch: NYPD officer shot on Staten Island leaves hospital

FORT WADSWORTH, Staten Island (WABC) --An NYPD officer who was shot in the stomach during a standoff with a suspect on Staten Island was released from the hospital Tuesday.
Officer Amir Pali was rolled out of Staten Island University Hospital in a wheelchair by his partner, 29-year-old Officer Salvatore Balisteri, to a round of applause by a sea of officers who lined the walkway.
The 26-year-old officer's right arm is in a sling, and doctors were unable to remove the bullet. They are hoping it will work its way on its own, but either way, he is expected to make a full recovery.
Pali was wounded, apparently by friendly fire, as authorities attempted to stop a man armed with a knife shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on Bridge Court in Fort Wadsworth. It is believed he was shot by Balisteri.
"Anybody who's a parent would understand the feelings that went through me that night," commanding officer Isa Abbasi said. "Although I'm not that much older than they are, they really are like family to me. They're like my children. And my heart stopped, just like I'm sure his parents' hearts stopped...We're all thankful to God. We're thankful that the circumstances played out like they did, and he really is a hero."
WATCH: Officer Amir Pali released from hospital
The incident was captured on police body camera video, with the suspect apparently yelling "shoot me" as he came toward officers with a 14-inch knife.
"You can see the male attempting to get past who we believe is his wife and coming at the officers," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "You hear multiple times, 'Shoot me, shoot me, shoot me', and the ensuing shots, we have up to 10 to 12 shots at this time, preliminary, with multiple striking the victim, causing his demise."
Authorities say the man was shot when he refused to put the weapon down, even after they hit him with a Taser, which was ineffective.
A series of shots were fired, apparently at close range, with one of those shots hitting the officer in an area that was not covered with his body armor.
Neighbor Virginia Sturge said she walked out of her home to find a chaotic scene, with police involved in a confrontation with her landlord's husband after a report of disorderly conduct.
"Then, I heard bang, bang, bang, and I saw the cop outside calling for backup," she said. "So I had to go back inside the house."
Police say that the suspect was drunk and emotionally disturbed. At this point, it does not appear he had a firearm.
Pali is married and is approaching his three-year anniversary of joining the force.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube