A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly dragged a police officer with his car in Nassau County, and the incident was caught on surveillance camera.Authorities say police officers pulled over 21-year-old Dwayne Henderson for speeding Sunday afternoon on Greenwich Street in Hempstead.After officers approached the vehicle, police say Henderson hit the gas, dragging one of the officers."We believe that the intent was the police officer wanted to open the door," Nassau County police Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun said. "But at that point, the defendant sped away at such a fast speed that the hand got caught in there."The officer suffered lacerations to both knees and elbows along with bruising to his right knee. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.Henderson was found about a mile and a half away in Uniondale, exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police say he resisted arrest by flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be handcuffed."He gave the defendant numerous commands to comply and stop resisting arrest," LeBrun said. "He pulled out his Taser, and at that point, the defendant did comply."After being subdued, Henderson was placed under arrest. Investigators say he was found to be carrying crack cocaine.They call him a violent felon who was on parole for robbery and burglary."The officer who was dragged has been released from the hospital, but his injuries are numerous and follow up appointments will be necessary," LeBrun said. "Deep tissue damage, torn ligament, heavy bruising to right leg."Henderson is facing multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.----------