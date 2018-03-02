WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens

Bill Ritter has more on the snow plow theft in Woodside.

Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are on the lookout for three guys who allegedly stole a snow plow in Queens.

Officers say three guys backed a pickup truck next to a Best Buy in Woodside in February, and then teamed up to steal the Western Uni-mount snow plow.

RAW VIDEO:

Police say three men stole a snow plow in Woodside, Queens.


The plow weighs about 500 pounds, but that did not stop the men from hauling it onto the bed of the pickup.

The plow is valued at about $4,500.

