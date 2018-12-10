Watch: Sandy Hook Promise's new PSA highlights warning signs of potential mass shootings

NEWTOWN, Connecticut --
An organization formed by the parents of children killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School has released a public service announcement designed to help identify individuals planning mass shootings.

Officials with Sandy Hook Promise say many such shootings followed warning signs that were either ignored or misunderstood.

The PSA was shot by some big-name Hollywood filmmakers, including director Rupert Sanders.

The group says the short piece "bring(s) to life the mind of a school shooter as he plans an attack."

Its release coincides with the sixth anniversary of the December 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

