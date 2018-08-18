WATCH: Seemingly brazen drug deal on back of NYPD patrol car

NEW YORK (WABC) --Unsettling video has surfaced of a seemingly brazen drug deal on the back of an NYPD cruiser.
Police say they are investigating the video, showing a man measuring out what looks like marijuana on a scale that is sitting on the back of a patrol car.
It is not clear who the people are in the video or what happened, but the NYPD tells Eyewitness News they are aware of it are looking into it.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube