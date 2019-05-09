WATCH: Thief snags woman's wallet in Whole Foods in Clearwater, Florida

EMBED <>More Videos

Clearwater Police are still trying to identify a man who allegedly swiped a woman's wallet from her purse at a local Whole Foods.

By Bria Kalpen
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A man went shopping for more than just produce at a Florida Whole Foods last week.

On April 28, Clearwater police say the suspect followed a female shopper around the store before finally swiping her wallet from her purse while she turned her back to pick some produce.

Police say he used his jacket to cover his arm as he snagged the woman's wallet, then proceeded to leave the supermarket and head to Best Buy.

The man allegedly tried to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the popular electronics store using the woman's credit cards, but was unsuccessful.

Clearwater police have released video of the alleged perpetrator and are working to identify him. If you have any information on the suspect, call 727-562-4242.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftwhole foodssupermarketbest buyu.s. & worldpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in NY
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
DJ fired after tweet likening royal baby to chimp
Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
Report: NYC still dangerously exposed to next superstorm
Judge rules 3-year-old with cancer must continue with chemo
Fake German heiress gets 4 to 12 years behind bars
Show More
Woman struck in NYC hit and run, driver flees on sidewalk
2 men shot outside popular Manhattan nightclub
Officials warn of possible measles exposure in Monsey, Nanuet
New Jersey vandal preying on homeowners with unkempt lawns
Mets legend Ed Kranepool has a new kidney
More TOP STORIES News