Watch: Trash can explodes in Times Square Subway Station

The incident happened Monday night.
video shows a mom stop to talk to two police officers right next to the trash can just moments before the small blast.
The man who took the video, Kai Kenyettie, says he started recording when he saw smoke coming from the trashcan.
"I cannot believe I'm alive and posting this right now," Kenyettie wrote of the video on Instagram.
No one was hurt and it's not clear what caused the explosion. A bomb squad was deployed to the scene, but it was not clear if the incident was intentional.
