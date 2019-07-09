Water gushes on Upper West Side street during water main break

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Con Edison is on the scene of a water main break on the Upper West Side.

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at 67th Street at Central Park West, when Con Ed says one of their contractors who was mapping out a location for a future gas main installation struck the water main.

People streamed out of their buildings to watch the water gush onto the street.

"It was just like a little sound and it went flying, everybody got out, everyone started recording, watching," witness Anes Omeragic said.

Other eyewitnesses told Eyewitness News that the water went so high at first that a fifth floor apartment in one building was flooded.

A construction vehicle was used to cap the water, but the ensuing stream partially flooded 67th Street to Columbus Avenue.

Crews managed to shut the water off to the main about a half an hour later.

Water service in the area is affected as crews repair the main.

