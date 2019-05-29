Water main break closes street in Chelsea

(Citizen App)

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break has compromised part of a street in Manhattan.

The water main broke around 8 a.m. Wednesday. on 20th Street at 5th Avenue in Chelsea.

The water remains underground, but there is street undermining.

There are no injuries reported.

