Water main break disrupts service in Lynbrook

By Eyewitness News
LYNBROOK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Some people were without water after a water main break in Nassau County Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Putnam Avenue in Lynbrook.

Crews were on the scene trying to fix the break and restore water pressure in the area.

Drivers were asked to avoid Putnam Avenue near Broadway as the work got underway.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynbrooknassau countywater main break
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City considered a high-risk area
MTA launches essential schedule amid coronavirus crisis
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
AccuWeather: Damp and chilly
NJ athlete waiting on COVID-19 drug after positive test was lost
Cuomo warns coronavirus accelerating 'like a bullet train'
Death toll climbs to 44 in NJ; New testing center opens
Show More
Doctor created 3D model of lungs infected by COVID-19
Nassau County police making changes during coronavirus outbreak
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Louisiana has 3rd-highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita
Connecticut businesses adapt to new order
More TOP STORIES News