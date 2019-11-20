Water main break floods roadway, lawns in Westerleigh, Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- A water main break flooded a road and the front lawns of some homes on Staten Island.

It happened on Watchogue Road at Hawthorne Avenue just after 5:15 a.m. in the Westerleigh section.

Water could be seen gushing down the street and into the storm drains.

Water flowed into the street for about two hours until city DEP workers shut down the main.

At one point, a motorist attempted to drive out of a driveway, only to get stuck in the street.

John del Giorno reports on the break impacting streets and homes in the Westerleigh section of Staten Island.



No injuries were reported.

However, local residents were expected to have reduced or no water service. They reported that water flowing from their faucets is brown.

The city's DOT was requested to survey the street, which appears undermined.

Buses that run along Watchogue Road are detoured - SIM3, SIM3C and SIM34 buses are affected.

