Water main break floods street, snarls traffic in New Jersey

GUTTENBERG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break disrupted traffic, including New Jersey Transit bus routes, in Guttenberg Thursday morning.The water main broke around 6 a.m. on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 71st Street.The break flooded the roadway and was causing low water pressure in the area.Crews spent the morning working to get the water completely turned off, and a large amount of debris could be seen in the roadway.SUEZ water officials said service was restored to all but one apartment building and a few homes by 10 a.m., and that a water truck was en route to 7100 Boulevard East to help residents while repairs continued.Bus routes 128, 165, 166 and 168 were operating on a detour, and buses to Port Authority Bus Terminal were using 74th Street, Park Avenue, 69th Street, and Boulevard East.Buses from PABT were using 70th Street, Park Avenue, 73rd Street and Boulevard East.