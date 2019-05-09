Water main break floods street, snarls traffic in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene in Guttenberg.

By Eyewitness News
GUTTENBERG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break disrupted traffic, including New Jersey Transit bus routes, in Guttenberg Thursday morning.

The water main broke around 6 a.m. on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 71st Street.

The break flooded the roadway and was causing low water pressure in the area.

Crews spent the morning working to get the water completely turned off, and a large amount of debris could be seen in the roadway.

SUEZ water officials said service was restored to all but one apartment building and a few homes by 10 a.m., and that a water truck was en route to 7100 Boulevard East to help residents while repairs continued.

Bus routes 128, 165, 166 and 168 were operating on a detour, and buses to Port Authority Bus Terminal were using 74th Street, Park Avenue, 69th Street, and Boulevard East.

Buses from PABT were using 70th Street, Park Avenue, 73rd Street and Boulevard East.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hudson countywater main break
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot outside West Village nightclub
Massive fire tears through HBO miniseries set in Ulster County
Boy, 6, killed when mom slams into parked vehicle in Brooklyn
End of an era: NYC's 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Trump laughs at supporter's comment to 'shoot' migrants
Woman struck in NYC hit and run, driver flees on sidewalk
Show More
Vigil set at school for 4 children killed in Harlem fire
Suspect in FL murder arrested in NYC, claims to be serial killer
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cooler Thursday
NYPD investigating pair of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
More TOP STORIES News