ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- A water main break flooded streets in the Arverne section of Queens.
The main broke on Beach 81st Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Beach Channel Drive was flooded, as were neighboring streets.
Crews were on the scene attempting to fix the main.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Water main break floods streets in Arverne, Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News