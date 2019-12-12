Water main break floods streets in Arverne, Queens

By Eyewitness News
ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- A water main break flooded streets in the Arverne section of Queens.

The main broke on Beach 81st Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Beach Channel Drive was flooded, as were neighboring streets.

Crews were on the scene attempting to fix the main.

Related topics:
queensnew york citywater main break
