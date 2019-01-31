Water main break floods Upper West Side intersection

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities are responding to a water main break on the Upper West Side.

The break was reported after 9 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadway and West 99th Street.

Video from the scene showed water gushing up onto the street from two manhole covers.

Icy patches from the flooding were visible across the intersection.

Traffic delays were expected in the area.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.
